Tucson Police Department investigating scene with armed person

KGUN
Posted at 3:29 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 18:07:32-05

Updated on December 14, 2023 at 4:07 p.m.

TPD has detained the suspect and working on any potential charges.

The roadway should be back open shortly.
Tucson Police responded to a report of a person in crisis who is allegedly armed near East Escalante Road and South Camino Seco.

The scene is active, according to TPD.

