Tucson Police Department begins COVID vaccinations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — Tucson Police Officers began their vaccination process on Friday.

Priority was given to officers and sergeants who respond to 911 calls. Police Chief Chris Magnus was the first to receive the shot. He said getting the COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary in his department.

“I’m hoping to sort of lead by example within the police department because we want to see as many of our personnel; whether their officers, sergeants, whatever their rank - especially if they’re out on the streets, we want to see them get vaccinated,” said Magnus.

Department members who did not receive the vaccine had another chance on Wednesday, but Magnus said, along with Friday, those slots are already full.

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ held an information session about the vaccine and distribution plans. Here’s what she had to say about her plans to add more vaccination sites, but possibly not having enough doses to so after officials announced there is no federal reserve.

“For us, we’ve been planning on the doses we get allocated each week, so its not going to impact our plans significantly, so we are being very careful, we don’t want to over-promise anything. So we are sticking to our vaccine allocation. Now, that being said, that is our limitation. We are not getting as much vaccine as we would like to see in Arizona. We have made federal requests to get additional vaccine so that we can continue to vaccinate. But its one of those things that we’re working with our federal partners to ensure we can keep our current vaccination sites and add those additional sites as planned,” said Christ.

Currently, Arizona has administered more than 232,000 doses of the vaccine. To register to become vaccinated in Pima County, call 520-222-0119 for its assistance line.