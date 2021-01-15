Pima County issues new phone number for COVID-19 vaccination registration

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new system and phone number have been issued for COVID-19 vaccination registration assistance in Pima County.

The new number is 520-222-0119, according to the Pima County Health Department. Staff will be available over the weekend and on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Normal hours for the expanded phone line will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but for any changes to hours, visit here.

For information about vaccine registration, click here.