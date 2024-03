TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is continuing to crackdown on illegal street racing and street takeovers across the city's neighborhoods.

According to the department's Facebook page, over the last week, officers arrested several people, issued multiple citations and impounded various cars involved in these takeovers.

Tucson Police Department

TPD wants to remind neighbors to report any illegal street racing or takeovers they may see by calling 9-1-1.