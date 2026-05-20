Tucson Police Cold Case Unit asks public for help in 2009 disappearance of Patricia Lyons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department’s Cold Case Investigations Unit is asking for public help in the disappearance of 44‑year‑old Patricia Lynn Lyons, who vanished after a visit to Tucson in early 2009, the department said in a media release sent this afternoon.

According to the release, Lyons — who was living in Savannah, Tennessee before traveling to Tucson in January 2009 — told family in March 2009 she planned to return to Tennessee by bus but never arrived. She was officially reported missing in May 2009. Detectives now believe Lyons was likely the victim of foul play and are treating the case as a homicide. Investigators say she was last known to be in the company of an acquaintance.

At the time she disappeared, Lyons was described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall and roughly 120 pounds. The Tucson Police Department is working in coordination with the Chester County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Department and asks anyone with information about Lyons, her whereabouts in 2009, or circumstances around her disappearance to call 88‑CRIME or at tpdpio@tucsonaz.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

