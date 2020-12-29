Menu

Tucson Police celebrates 5-year-old girl's birthday with drive-thru parade

Tucson Police Department Operations Division West/Twitter
Tucson Police Department officers held a birthday celebration for a local 5-year-old girl.
Posted at 9:36 PM, Dec 28, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department officers held a special birthday celebration for a local 5-year-old girl.

On Monday, Operations Division West officers held a drive-thru parade for 5-year-old Azaya Madril to wish her a happy birthday.

Tucson police say officers came up with the idea after her mom reached out asking for a happy birthday video.

