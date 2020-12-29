Tucson Police celebrates 5-year-old girl's birthday with drive-thru parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department officers held a special birthday celebration for a local 5-year-old girl.
On Monday, Operations Division West officers held a drive-thru parade for 5-year-old Azaya Madril to wish her a happy birthday.
Tucson police say officers came up with the idea after her mom reached out asking for a happy birthday video.
Amazing work by some of our officers in Operations Division West! Happy birthday Azaya! @OperationsWest https://t.co/aIphfnMFu4— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 28, 2020