TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who attempted to rob the Wells Fargo bank at 1701 E. Speedway Blvd. on Friday.
The suspect told the mid-town bank employees that she was armed with a gun and a bomb, according to TPD.
Anyone with information on this suspect's identity is asked to call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are welcome.
On 05/06/22, this suspect attempted to rob Wells Fargo Bank employees (1701 E Speedway Blvd). The suspect threatened employees she was armed with gun and a bomb. If you recognize this suspect please contact 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. @OperationsWest pic.twitter.com/c2KqgolpbY— TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) June 30, 2022
