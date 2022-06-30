TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who attempted to rob the Wells Fargo bank at 1701 E. Speedway Blvd. on Friday.

The suspect told the mid-town bank employees that she was armed with a gun and a bomb, according to TPD.

Anyone with information on this suspect's identity is asked to call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are welcome.

On 05/06/22, this suspect attempted to rob Wells Fargo Bank employees (1701 E Speedway Blvd). The suspect threatened employees she was armed with gun and a bomb. If you recognize this suspect please contact 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. @OperationsWest pic.twitter.com/c2KqgolpbY — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) June 30, 2022