Tucson Police asking for help identifying robbery suspect

Tucson Police Department
Tucson Police are asking for help finding this suspect. If you recognize this person, you can contact 88-CRIME.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 14:19:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who attempted to rob the Wells Fargo bank at 1701 E. Speedway Blvd. on Friday.

The suspect told the mid-town bank employees that she was armed with a gun and a bomb, according to TPD.

Anyone with information on this suspect's identity is asked to call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are welcome.

