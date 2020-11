TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are searching for a vulnerable older woman they said was last seen in Midtown Tucson Thursday afternoon.

Mary Connor is 69-years-old.

She was last seen near the intersection of Grant Road and Tucson Boulevard.

Connor is 5'6' and weighs 140 pounds. She is wearing a striped, white, long-sleeved shirt and blue pants.

Police are asking anyone who sees Mary or knows where she is to call 911.