Tucson police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

Tucson police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this month, killing a 25-year-old pedestrian.

Investigators identified the driver as 27-year-old Jazmin Montano-Granados. Police said she met with officers on Aug. 27 and was taken into custody. She was charged with failure to stay at the scene of an accident and is being held at the Pima County Jail.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 10 near East 22nd Street and South Park Avenue. Officers said an SUV going westbound hit Izaah Josiah Ahley as he crossed 22nd Street outside a marked crosswalk. Ahley was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police said the SUV fled the scene but was later found unoccupied. Detectives say Ahley’s attempt to cross outside the crosswalk was a major contributing factor in the crash, but the hit-and-run is the focus of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Tucson police or call 88-CRIME if you would like to stay anonymous.