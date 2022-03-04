Tucson police arrest suspect after high-speed pursuit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a robbery call in the 1100 block of East Blacklidge Drive Thursday evening.

When police arrived they learned that 44-year-old Samuel Carter forced his way into his mother's house assaulted her and took items then fled in a white car.

Officers say they attempted to pull Carter over near North 1st Avenue and Ina Road, but Carter reused and the pursuit began again.

They add Carter fled into Oro Valley driving at speeds over 75 miles per hour and running multiple red lights.

This pursuit ended near Linda Vista Boulevard on Oracle Road.

Police say there were no injuries.

Carter, who faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault, and felony flight, was booked into Pima County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

----

