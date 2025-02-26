Watch Now
Tucson Police arrest man on suspicion of second-degree murder in August shooting death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say they have arrested a suspect in the August shooting death of 27-year-old Aiden Juwan Lopes on Tucson's east side.

Lopes was shot on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 and passed away as a result of his injuries on Aug. 22. During their investigation, TPD says detectives learned that a "physical altercation" took place before the shooting in the 3900 block of S. Winter Palm Dr., near East Escalante Road and South Kolb Road.

TPD says several individuals who were present for the altercation were identified. Police arrested and charged 29-year-old suspect John Jordan Lopez with second-degree murder. Police say Lopez is a prohibited possessor.

In the media release, TPD says Lopez is being held at the Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond.

