A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the killing of 27-year-old Aidan Lopes.

Lopes was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a residence in the 2900 block of South Winter Palm Drive on Tucson's east side, August 17.

He was transported to the hospital where he died from his wounds.

88-CRIME is offering $2,500 and the additional $7,500 is being offered via a private donor.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.