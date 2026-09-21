Tucson police arrest man on suspicion of producing child sexual abuse material

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) – A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing child sexual abuse material, the Tucson Police Department announced Monday.

On Sept. 15, the department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEaT) Unit executed a search warrant at a Tucson home as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation and discovered two electronic media devices. On one of the devices, detectives “located hundreds of images and videos containing CSAM (child sexual abuse material).”

Detectives found evidence that a suspect, identified as Eevee-Lucille Vos-Van-Vuur, produced some of the material, and it “involved the sexual abuse of a child,” police said. Additionally, investigators “also determined the suspect had been hired to provide childcare to a local family and identified a potential connection between their location and the recovered evidence.”

On Sept. 18, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Vos-Van-Vuur, who also goes by Emmanuel Ethridge, police stated.

Vos-Van-Vuur was located in East Tucson and taken into custody. He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of molestation of a child.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are other victims in the Tucson area.

Anyone who has hired Vos-Van-Vuur as a childcare provider or who may have information about his contact with children is urged to call 88-CRIME.

The HEaT Unit was assisted in the case by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Pima County Attorney’s Office and the Tucson Police Department’s Forensic Electronic Media Unit (FEMU).