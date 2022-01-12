Tucson, Pima Co. team up to staff up

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Hunting for a job? City and County Government are hunting for people like you. They have plenty of vacancies to fill.

There's been a lot of talk about the great resignation where people just walk off their jobs. Pima County and the City of Tucson are hoping for a great application to fill a lot of job vacancies.

The City and County just held a joint job fair. A fair number of job hunters did come in to see if government work might appeal to them.

Michael Bland is looking for opportunities. He says, “I would actually say I'm a customer service liaison expert. I'm very good at putting people together with goods and services that they would look for need or want, like a business or person to business, that type of thing.”

Most discussions of government vacancies have centered on law enforcement and firefighters but City and County Departments are shorthanded across the board Pima County HR Director Dustin Green says that can affect your daily life.

“We make sure that the stoplights work. We make sure that the water is clean. We make sure that the health of the county is being looked after; public safety, the courts, anything we do is going to be critical to the county and so if you really want to contribute to the county, then you should come here and see if you can get a job with us.”

The County’s HR Division head says the county has at least 250 slots to fill in a wide range of specialties. He says relatively few vacancies are from workers fired for refusing COVID vaccines. Most are from a hot job market attracting workers to other employers. The County has raised pay and boosted benefits to compete.

You can find Pima County Jobs at this link, and City of Tucson jobs at this link.

