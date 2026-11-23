TUCSON, AZ — A shooting involving Tucson police officers is under investigation.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were conducting a narcotics investigation in the 4400 block of North Oracle Road.

Officials say that as officers were attempting to make contact with the suspect while he was in his vehicle, the vehicle fled from them, and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Officers located the suspect, and he was ultimately detained.

Neither the suspect, nor officers were injured during this incident.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, or PRCIT, has been activated to handle the criminal investigation of this incident. The Oro Valley Police Department is the lead investigating agency for this officer-involved shooting.

The Tucson Police Department will be conducting a separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.

