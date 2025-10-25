Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tucson Parks and Recreation trims some hours as city addresses revenue shortfall

Villarreal, Phil
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Parks and Recreation announced Friday that it will reduce operating hours at several area recreation and senior centers beginning Nov. 7 as the city implements a spending plan to address a revenue shortfall.

Under the changes, three recreation centers will close on Sundays: El Pueblo Activity Center, Randolph Recreation Center and Udall Recreation Center. The Armory Senior Center will close on Saturdays.

Two neighborhood centers will see shorter weekday hours. El Rio Neighborhood Center and Quincie Douglas Recreation Center will operate Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — adjustments from their previous schedules that included earlier openings and longer weekday hours.

“All programs, reservations and classes scheduled during the affected days and hours will be canceled,” the department said. Staff members will contact customers directly about impacted bookings and programs.

Tucson Parks and Recreation said the adjustments are intended to help control operational expenses while maintaining core services at recreation facilities throughout the week as the city responds to current financial challenges.

Residents looking for updates or alternatives are encouraged to visit Tucsonaz.gov/parks or follow the department’s social media channels for the latest information.

