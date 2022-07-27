TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department is throwing a Back to School Bash Saturday, July 30.
It announced this year's celebration is scheduled from 8 - 10 a.m. at the Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St.
According to the department, attendees can get starter school supply packs. However, it also pointed out children must be there to receive the free supplies.
These starter packs are only available while supplies last.
So, get there early or you might miss your chance!
——-
