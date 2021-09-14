Tucson Parks and Rec to add restrictions for drivers at 'A' Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Parks and Recreation says crews will be working to repair the rock structure of the 'A' on 'A' Mountain. During this time, no cars, bicycles, or pedestrians are allowed past the lower parking lot. The mountain path will reopen on September 27th, but there are some changes to opening hours that drivers should be aware of.

For years, residents living nearby have pushed to restrict traffic, specifically for cars.

“There’s not enough room on that road for pedestrians, cars, and bicyclists," said Michael Chihak, resident of 'A' Mountain. "So to make more time for there to be just pedestrians and bicyclists is a good thing.”

Michael Chihak has lived near 'A' Mountain for six years. He was part of an ad-hoc committee that pushed for Sentinal Park to be closed to cars on Mondays.

“You can just see the potential for problems, so it’s better for us to give the cars their due at certain times of day,” Chihak said.

Because of similar complaints from neighbors, Tucson Parks and Rec did just that. Now, the department says it will soon add even more restrictions for drivers. Starting September 27, opening hours for cars will be Tuesday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to sunset, and Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m., to sunset. Some locals say there are still other issues that should be addressed.

“I also think more infrastructure could be put in to slow down traffic because I understand kids need a place to hang out," said Sean Herman, resident of 'A' Mountain. "And its a great spot, it's a beautiful spot so I think the right improvements could accommodate everybody.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

