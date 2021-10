TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Parks and Rec is offering a 'Schoolz-Out day camp' for T-U-S-D students October 28th.

The camp will provide games, sports, dance, art projects, and nutrition-based learning activities to all participants.

The program for kids 5-11 years old runs during the district's break. Activities are supervised, engaging and fun.

You can register students here beginning Monday-- October 18th.