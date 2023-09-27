Tucson organization warns of prevalent senior scams

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson organization which advocates for the elderly says financial scams targeting seniors are still prevalent.

Scammers typically target older adults because they have accumulated wealth and are usually more trusting.

Scams range from people pretending to be close family members who need cash immediately, fake refunds, or threatening to shut off electricity or phone access if a bill isn’t paid.

Brian Watson with Resources/Outreach to Safeguard the Elderly (R.O.S.E.) says it’s important to warn your family before they get a fishy phone call.

“Share with your family and friends, just let them know there’s a lot of phone calls out there the scammers are doing, and the phishing with phony emails as well," Watson said. "Don’t click on links or suspicious text messages. If you’re in doubt, call a verified phone number at your bank.”

Watson adds if the person on the other end of the phone is asking for payment through crypto-currency or gift cards it’s probably a scam.

"They're fooling very smart people," Watson said. "It's not if but when, you will get called by a scammer."

If you think you've been scammed, or targeted by a scam, report it here.

