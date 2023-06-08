Tucson opens cooling centers to provide relief from heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With temperatures on the rise this summer, Tucson is taking action by opening cooling centers, June 5.

These centers offer respite to individuals seeking relief from the scorching heat.

The cooling centers, located throughout Tucson, are open seven days a week from noon to 4 p.m. However, they will be closed for holidays on June 19 and July 4.

The locations are as follows:



Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway Blvd

Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way

Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

The duration of the cooling centers' operations will depend on usage and the level of need at each location. Resources will be directed to centers that serve the most vulnerable populations.

"The City of Tucson is taking steps to protect our most vulnerable residents as temperatures begin to rise," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. "Our kids, the elderly, individuals who are unsheltered, and those without air conditioning are most at risk. I want to thank Director Lara Hamwey, our Parks and Recreation Department and our community partners for stepping up to help Tucsonans find shelter from the heat."



In addition to the city-run cooling centers, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness has created a list of other cooling centers and locations where people may get water and supplies to keep hydrated.

These additional locations include:



Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave.: Open seven days a week, noon to 5 p.m.

Primavera Foundation, 702 S. Sixth Ave.: Open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sister Jose Women's Center, 1050 S. Park Ave.: Open Monday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

Grace St Paul's Episcopalian Church, 2331 E. Adams St.: Open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from noon to 4 p.m.

La Frontera RAPP, 1082 E. Ajo Way: Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kino Service Center, 2797 E. Ajo Way: Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed holidays

Rio Nuevo One Stop, 320 N. Commerce Center Loop: Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., closed on holidays

The goal of these additional locations is to provide options for anyone seeking relief from the high heat and sun exposure.