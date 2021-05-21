Boca Tacos chef Maria Mazon wins 'Restaurant Wars' challenge on Top Chef

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Maria Mazon, the noted chef of 4th Avenue's Boca Tacos Y Tequila, won a major challenge on last night's episode of Top Chef.

With eight chefs remaining, season 18's "Restaurant Wars" episode took place.

"Restaurant wars is what 90 percent of the people that come to the competition crave," said Maria during the show.

This season, the annual challenge had the contestants split into teams of four, tasking them with creating a seven-course menu for the judges.

Chef Maria's team was "Team Kokoson."

Here is a glimpse at the menu the group created.

Team Kokoson ended up defeating the other group - Team Penny.

Though the judges were pleased with all four members' contributions to "Team Kokoson," the panel chose Chef Maria as the overall winner of the competition.

Congratulations, Chef Maria!