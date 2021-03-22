Tucson official says city can fight water cuts despite data

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) —Tucson's top water official says the city could withstand a "worst plausible scenario" cut of 50% of its total Colorado River allocation from the Central Arizona Project canal system.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Saturday that Interim Assistant City Manager Tim Thomure says much of the water that could be cut is not currently under customer use and that the city stores more than one-third of its CAP supply in large basins for emergency use.

The assurance came despite warnings from researchers who have warned the Colorado River Basin could face severe cuts in water supplies due to climate change and other factors.