KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Tucson official says city can fight water cuts despite data

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2011 file photo shows the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at a the popular Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Page, Ariz. Western U.S. states that have agreed to begin taking less water next month from the drought-stricken Colorado River got praise and a push Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from the nation&#39;s top water official. U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman told federal, state and local water managers from seven states that the promises are crucial to ensuring that more painful cuts aren&#39;t required. On Jan. 1, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico start taking less water from the river. California, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, several Native American tribes and farmers also have a stake in the river that supports about 40 million people.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 2:13 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 05:13:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) —Tucson's top water official says the city could withstand a "worst plausible scenario" cut of 50% of its total Colorado River allocation from the Central Arizona Project canal system.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Saturday that Interim Assistant City Manager Tim Thomure says much of the water that could be cut is not currently under customer use and that the city stores more than one-third of its CAP supply in large basins for emergency use.

The assurance came despite warnings from researchers who have warned the Colorado River Basin could face severe cuts in water supplies due to climate change and other factors.

