TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents in Tucson's Amphi neighborhood have an in-person opportunity Thursday, June 23 to share thoughts on the stretch of the Tucson Norte-Sur project being planned through their community.
Officials from the City of Tucson are holding a community meeting to encourage feedback on additional transportation services, part of the Tucson Norte-Sur project, that could potentially bring changes to the Amphi neighborhood.
Free dinner is included as part of the meeting, which will take place at Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Rd.
Tucson Norte-Sur is a transit-oriented development project with the goal of promoting walkability, mixed use development, density, transit and affordability along a 15-mile long north-south corridor between the Tucson Mall and Tucson International Airport.
- Amphi Neighborhood Community Dialogue
- 200 E. Yavapai Rd. (Literacy Connects)
- Thursday, June 23rd
- 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- RSVP "Literacy Connects" via call, text or email to:
- (520) 261 - 8777
- info@livingstreetsalliance.org
- Children welcome
RELATED: Community wants affordable housing, amenity development along proposed Norte-Sur 15-mile transit line
Upcoming transit line to directly connect Tucson Mall and airport
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.