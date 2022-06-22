TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents in Tucson's Amphi neighborhood have an in-person opportunity Thursday, June 23 to share thoughts on the stretch of the Tucson Norte-Sur project being planned through their community.

Officials from the City of Tucson are holding a community meeting to encourage feedback on additional transportation services, part of the Tucson Norte-Sur project, that could potentially bring changes to the Amphi neighborhood.

Free dinner is included as part of the meeting, which will take place at Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Rd.

Tucson Norte-Sur is a transit-oriented development project with the goal of promoting walkability, mixed use development, density, transit and affordability along a 15-mile long north-south corridor between the Tucson Mall and Tucson International Airport.

Amphi Neighborhood Community Dialogue

200 E. Yavapai Rd. (Literacy Connects) Thursday, June 23rd 5:30 to 8 p.m. RSVP "Literacy Connects" via call, text or email to:

(520) 261 - 8777 info@livingstreetsalliance.org Children welcome



Upcoming transit line to directly connect Tucson Mall and airport