Tucson nonprofits can nominate themselves to win up to $5,000

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson-based nonprofits have a chance to win part of a $10,000 prize pool for their organizations.

General Dentistry 4 Kids "Caring4Community" award nominations began on February 16.

You can submit your nonprofit for consideration on their website here.

The first place prize gets $5,000, second place gets $3,000, and third place gets $2,000.

One local dentist says nonprofits help them all the time, and they’re excited to return the favor.

“These local nonprofits have helped us so much with our success in our company, we want to be able to give back with these contests," Dr. Selene Saraf said. "Not only with offering a cash prize but bringing recognition to these local nonprofits."

Nominations run through next Friday, then the voting phase goes from February 26 to March 15.

The winner will be announced on March 18.

