Tucson neighborhood has Halloween spirit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsters, mummies, princesses and more visited an eastside neighborhood that goes all out for Halloween every year.

The Forty Niner Country Club neighborhood attracts people from all over Tucson.

“Trick-or-treat!”

Some came for the treats…

“My favorite part is eating all of the candy,” said one trick-or-treater.

Others came for the sights.

“I love seeing all of the creative houses, some get really decked out and it’s really cool to see,” said another trick-or-treater.

The only fright is running out of candy.

“We gave out 1,800 full size candy bars— there’s times where this driveway and street is just a sea of people,” said Mark Wilsey.

Mark Wilsey’s house is decorated as a pirate ship with skulls, pirates, gold coins and many more details that take him and his wife a month and a half to decorate.

They took two years off because of the pandemic, but the “pirate house" was back in full swing this year.

"All our neighbors and friends and the kids, they love it and they're all so gracious. It inspires us to keep doing it,” said Wilsey.

Firefighters, dinosaurs and even a donkey dressed as a piñata enjoyed the neighborhood.

“I love going around with my friends and looking at all the fun costumes,” said one trick-or-treater.

The trick-or-treaters left the neighborhood with a smile and lots of candy.

“What I really love is the little kids, the really little kids they get scared and they’ll come back three-four years later and say I love your yard. You scared me when I was little, but I love your yard,” said Mike Dessy.