Tucson native serves aboard one of the world's largest warships

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Redondo is serving aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

She graduated from Catalina Magnet High School back in 2013, saying Tucson laid out the foundation for respect in her life.

"I joined the Navy for an opportunity to do something different and serve my country," Redondo shared. "Lessons I've learned from my hometown are to treat everyone with respect, regardless of age or background."

Having enlisted five years ago, she serves now serves as a legalman.

"I am most proud of completing the conversion process and schooling required to be a legalman," expressed Redondo

According to the U.S. Navy, legalman class "A" school lasts about 11 weeks. It's also part of the the Naval Justice School located in Newport, Rhode Island.

This all led Redondo to serving aboard the USS Carl Vinson.

"Serving in the Navy has been a great opportunity and honor for me and my family," she added.

Redondo returned to San Diego following an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets areas of operation.