Tucson Museum of Art to reopen July 30th

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Museum of Art is getting ready to reopen its doors in late July.

In a release, TMA says its Art and Historic Block will reopen Thursday, July 30, 2020. That will also include the new Kasser Family Wing of Latin American Art.

Special preview days for TMA members are July 28 and 29.

The museum’s updated hours of operation are Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

New safety protocols will be in place.

Only 225 visitors will be permitted in the museum each day. Reserved timed tickets beginning July 30 will be available online with limited daily walk-in tickets available. Masks will be required for all staff and visitors ages five and up. If visitors forget their masks, TMA will have disposable and cloth masks available to buy.

Sanitation stations will be available throughout the museum and there will be a limited-contact admissions experience. Exhibition guides and maps will only be available in digital formats. Free guest WiFi is available.

TMA says the J. Knox Corbett House, La Casa Cordova, Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education and the TMALearn Creative Space will remain closed through the end of 2020. Culture Pass, Free First Thursdays and Second SundAZe will not be offered until further notice.

A limited number of free tickets will be made available and announced later.

