Tucson Museum of Art exhibit pays tribute to Latino culture

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Museum of Art is displaying an exhibit -- Kasser Family Wing -- dedicated to art from ancient Latin America, all the way up to art being made today.

The exhibit celebrates cultures including the Aztecs and Mayans.

The museum, at 140 N. Main Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

"We hope this is a space where people can come and learn about historical art but also a space where people can come and maybe find something that inspires them to be creative in their own ways too," curator Kristopher Driggers said. "And we really see ourselves as a place for encouraging that kind of creativity for the community."

