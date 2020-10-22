Tucson mom starts organization to help furnish learning from home setups

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson mom has started an organization to help furnish learning spaces for Tucson students who continue learning from home.

The organization is called 'Spaces to Learn'. Jessica Dennes came up with the idea for the organization back in August, officially launching it this month.

Dennes told KGUN9 she came up with the idea for 'Spaces to Learn' after seeing lots of different at-home learning setups online.

RELATED: Routines key to managing stress while kids learn from home

“I'm on Facebook and I see a lot of my friends posting pictures of their kids desks and their setup for learning from home," she said, "you just saw a huge difference in some families who had the means to make this really beautiful space and then other families who were making it work with what they had.”

Through the organization, Dennes has been able to bring in monetary donations to purchase some of the items families and students in Tucson are in need of.

Through a partnership with Interfaith Community Services, more than 100 moms signed up to received much needed items.

“We’re working with their single mom scholars and I sent them a form so they can request whatever they need," said Dennes.

Although she's been able to purchase some of the necessities with monetary donations, Dennes said there is still lots more needed, which is why she's holding a drive on Thursday and Friday.

RELATED: Tucson mom juggles seven kids remote learning

“Now we’re doing a big final drive to get the rest of the items that the families have asked for," she said.

Those much needed items include a variety of desk types, school supplies, books, and more.

“Just a standard small desk that can work with one or two kids in the home, a foldable desk, just a small two by three computer desk that you can put away. A lap desk that just has legs that fold and you can sit on a couch and work and then a child sized desk," she said.

The drive will be held at My Village Church, which is located at 1926 N. Cloverland Ave. Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

