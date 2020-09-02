Tucson Medical Center starts allowing in-person visits

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Medical Center has started allowing visitors into the hospital again.

The hospital says it is the first in Pima County, as well as one of the first in the state, to allow visitors during the pandemic.

“When people have medical issues, they need their loved ones, especially when they first arrive, when they need emergency care and on their day of discharge,” said Judy Rich, CEO and President of TMC HealthCare, in a statement. “Those connections are vital to healing and recovery. We are so happy to bring visitors back for our patients during these critical times.”

After closing to visitors during the pandemic, TMC started allowing patio and window visitors in April.

The new policy allows visitors to enter rooms, with restrictions.

Patients are allowed one visitor at a time, with a waiting area in a visitor tent outside of the room. On the day of admission, a patient can have an initial, "tuck in" visitor to help adjust to the room.

On discharge day, a visitor can be in the patient's room to help staff deliver discharge and follow-up instructions.

During the hospital stay, loved ones can visit via the window or patio.

