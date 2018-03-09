Tucson mayor to give "State of the City" address

Whitney Clark
5:24 AM, Mar 9, 2018
Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild will deliver a "State of the City" address on Friday.
 
The event begins at noon at the Tucson Convention Center on Friday, March 9th.
 
According to a press release from city officials, this will be Rothschild's 7th address. The mayor is expected to lay out his goals for the city in the coming year.
 
The speech will be available on the mayor's website at 1:30 p.m.
 
 

