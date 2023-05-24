Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to host signing ceremony for Colorado River water agreement

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero will lead a signing ceremony Wednesday as the city looks to limit its water intake from the Colorado River and Lake Mead.

Romero is expected to sign a multi-year agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation to lower the city's water allocations through the Central Arizona Project.

The agreement could reduce Tucson's allocation by up to 110,000 acre feet through the year 2025.

Last year, the City of Tucson offered to leave 60,000 acre feet of its water allocation in Lake Mead for the years 2022 and 2023.