Tucson mayor, police chief respond to President Biden's plan on reducing gun violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Regina Romero and Tucson Police Department Chief Chad Kasmar have responded to President Joe Biden's plan to reduce gun violence.

The two pointed out that gun violence accounted for 86% of homicides in Tucson in 2021.

Therefore, they say the city is committed to recruiting additional officers, continued training and development, as well as officer wellness in order to keep Tucson safe.

"We appreciate the efforts of the President and Arizona's Congressional delegation to provide our cities with the resources and support to address gun violence and its root causes," Mayor Romero said in a joint statment with Chief Kasmar.

American Rescue Plan Act funding is expected to invest over $67M in violence reduction programs like the Place Network Investigations; support for historically low-income areas through a Community Safety, Health & Wellness program; and investments in youth employment, workforce development, and affordable housing.

President Biden called on Congress Thursday to increase support for proven strategies to reduce gun crime by increasing federal support for community engagement and community violence interventions.

