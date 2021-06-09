Tucson mayor, council delay vote on water rate hike

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor and City Council did not make a final decision in Tuesday's meeting for the water rate increase of unincorporated Pima County.

On Tuesday, mayor and council voted unanimously to continue the public hearing until June 22, and to allow staff to seek further options in 1, 4, 6, and 7 of the proposed rate for Tucson Water customers located in unincorporated Pima County.

Mayor and council is asking staff to search for possible uses of differential rate revenue, including expanding the low-income assistance program, enhancing water resource management and climate resiliency strategies, and funding needed improvements to the water infrastructure, according to the mayor's office.

In April, mayor and council voted unanimously to introduce differential rates. The Pima County Board of Supervisors in a 3-2 vote opposed the rate hike.

The proposed rate changes could be between 10% and 50%. Incorporated towns like Marana, Oro Valley, Sahuarita, and the Pascua Yaqui, which operate their own water utilities---would not be affected by the change.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will hold a joint meeting June 11.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

