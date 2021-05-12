Tucson Water to host meeting on potential rate hikes for unincorporated Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Water is considering raising rates for residents of unincorporated Pima County who use the utility.

The city says the change is due to inequities in water usage that exist between city and county customers. They say Tucson Water customers in unincorporated Pima County use more water and conserve less than those in the city due to differences in infrastructure. The proposed rate changes could be between 10% and 50%, depending on what city

Incorporated towns like Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita -- which operate their own water utilities -- would not be affected by the change.

The Tucson Mayor and City Council voted unanimously to impose differential rates in April. The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to oppose rate hike.

Tucson also says it hopes the so-called differential rates will encourage parts of unincorporated Pima County to incorporate into the city.

The city is holding a series of town hall meetings to answer questions and provide more information on the differential rates, the first of which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here for more information on the meetings, and click here for an FAQ from the city.