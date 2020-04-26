Tucson Mask Projects helps first responders, students, and older adults

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Siblings are helping the Tucson community, one stitch at a time.

Tanya Sandhu, a sophomore at the University of Arizona created the Tucson Mask Project, a service based program that is making masks for first responders, tutoring students (K-12) and delivering groceries for those who have a compromised immune system.

“Local hospitals have requested over 120,000 masks,” said Tanya Sandhu.

When Tanya heard of the need, she created the Tucson Mask Project.

It is mostly made up of students from the University of Arizona.

“So, making masks was definitely one of the things I felt I could help the community with,” added. Tanya.

Her brother Sameer Sandhu

“I feel like this was a great way to interact with not being close to them, and being able to provide for the needs of local hospitals,” said Sameer.

However, their helping hands don’t stop there.

“We also deliver groceries to seniors and those that have compromised immune systems. Once we stop at their house, at their front door, and we drop everything off, we bring a mask with us to put into one of the bags. It just helps them stay a bit more safe,” he told KGUN9.

Here’s how it works. First you have to go to their website, then fill out a google form and specify what it is that you need.

Then the group takes care of it from there. The best part:

“All of our services are completely volunteer-based and free,” said Tanya.

So far they have made more than 100 masks, getting their material from Mending Souls, a nonprofit organization also making masks for those on the frontlines.

And while it was challenging at first, they are starting to get the hang of it.

The siblings tell KGUN9 they are much faster now.

If you want to lend a helping hand, here is how you can help.

“I would actually really encourage people who have sewing machines to participate. You can really make a huge difference to help lots of hospitals and lots of different people,” said Sameer.

“There is also a shortage of sewing machines. So if anyone has one that we can borrow, that would be greatly appreciated,” Tanya told KGUN9.

The Tucson Mask Project has also started a gofundme to buy non-perishables for local food banks.

