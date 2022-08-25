Tucson man sentenced to three years for dealing firearms without a license

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man is facing three years of prison for dealing firearms without a license.

The man has been identified as 37-year-old Isaias Delgado.

Jennifer G. Zipps, United States District Judge, sentenced Delgado to 36 months in prison for engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license.

Delgado was also ordered to pay a forfeiture judgment of over $43,500 and a $2,000 fine by Judge Zipps.

In addition, Delgado was previously found guilty of Engaging in the Business of Dealing Firearms Without a License after a jury trial on Aug. 12, 2021.

Between May of 2018 and April of 2019, Delgado purchased and resold at least 38 firearms, including several .50 caliber rifles, AK-47 style rifles, AR-15 style rifles, and belt-fed rifles.

According to evidence, Delgado spent over $80,000 on firearms during that time period.

He immediately sold the firearms after acquiring them and profited greatly from each sale.

Two of the firearms were found in Mexico shortly after Delgado bought and then sold them.

Delgado has never held a federal firearms license, which would have allowed him to engage in firearm dealing.