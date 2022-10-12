Tucson man sentenced to prison for sex crime involving 14-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for a sexual abuse of a minor conviction.

On Sept. 27, 22-year-old Tucsonan Eric Christopher Segundo-Antone was sentenced to federal prison. He allegedly engaged in a sex act with a 14-year-old victim sometime between June 1 and Dec. 31, 2018 in Topawa, Ariz.

Segundo-Atone pleaded guilty. His sentenced will be followed by lifetime supervised release.

Tohono O'odham Nation police and the FBI investigated the crime.

