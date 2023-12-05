Tucson man sentenced to 63 months for illegal firearm sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week, Michael Elton Tillman, 55, was sentenced to 63 months in prison for illegally selling a loaded Arsenal and rounds of ammunition.
Tillman, a convicted felon, pleaded guilty to firearm possession on March 27, 2023.
The conviction was the result of a May 5, 2022, incident where Tillman sold the firearm and ammunition for $1,000 to a federal agent.
A subsequent search of Tillman's apartment uncovered a loaded Taurus 9 mm pistol, 9 mm ammunition, .380 caliber ammunition, 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition, narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, and bulk U.S. currency.
The firearms and ammunition were confirmed to have crossed through interstate commerce.
Tillman, with a history of Arizona felonies, including manslaughter, now faces prison time and three years of supervised release.
——-
