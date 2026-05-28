Tucson man sentenced to 40 Years for exploiting children

A 36-year-old Tucson man was sentenced in federal court last week to 40 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for the production and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Nathan Dean Hinte previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Production of Child Pornography, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.

According to court documents and the entered plea agreement, Hinte admitted to using his cell phone in March and August of 2024 to create explicit videos and images of victims. Two of the children involved in the abuse were under the age of 12.

Hinte also admitted to using a computer and the internet to access, view, and store files containing child sexual abuse material, as well as distributing at least one image of a victim to another individual online.

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