Tucson man sentenced to 30 months for human smuggling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. District Court has sentenced Tucsonan Andrew Ryan Lozinski to 30 months in prison for human smuggling, in an incident involving a high speed chase in late 2021.

Nogales Police officers reported contacting U.S. Border Patrol agents after witnessing five individuals enter Lozinski’s car on October 1, 2021.

Lozinski allegedly fled from the agents when they tried to conduct an immigration traffic stop, leading the agents on a chase at speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour.

According to reports, the 30-year-old instructed the five passengers to exit his vehicle. Two were injured when they were entangled in a seat belt and dragged a short distance.

Officers apprehended Lozinski by deploying a spike strip to stop his car.