TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man who killed a five-year-old by drowning was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

36-year-old Pablo Martinez, Jr. was sentenced last week by a United States District Judge after pleading guilty to Second Degree Murder on April 15, 2024.

Here is KGUN 9's original coverage of the murder:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department conducted the investigation in this case.