Tucson man sentenced to 11 years for drug trafficking and firearm possession

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sean Lee Arnold, a 51-year-old Tucson resident, was sentenced to 135 months in prison by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto on Sept. 5.

Arnold had previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm possession charges.

In Aug. 2021, law enforcement agents searched Arnold's house in central Tucson and found about 1.35 kilograms of methamphetamine and a rifle.

Arnold admitted to dealing methamphetamine and knowing he couldn't possess firearms due to prior felony convictions.