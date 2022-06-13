Man sentenced for having devices which convert glocks into automatic weapons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was sentenced to prison for having devices that convert a glock into an automatic weapon.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, 24-year-old Anthony Michael Brumfield was sentenced to 57 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a machine gun.

Brumfield posted a social media video that showed off two devices that are designed to convert pistols into automatic weapons.

The devices are considered to be machine guns by federal law.

"Conversion devices like the ones possessed by the defendant are inherently dangerous,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino, in a statement. "And let’s be clear: these aren’t used for hunting, or for personal protection. These devices are drivers of violence in communities across America."