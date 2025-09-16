Tucson man sentenced for attempted travel for illicit activity with 14-year-old

A 71-year-old man was sentenced to 8-and-a-half years in prison on Sept. 10, after pleading guilty to attempted travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity with an underage girl.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, John Stephen Baker communicated with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old female, who was actually an undercover special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, from February to May of 2023.

During their chats, Baker asked about previous sexual experiences and expressed fears with engaging in sexual activity with an underage female because of the potential for arrest.

Baker ended up traveling from his home in Tucson to Sahuarita with "intent to engage in illicit sexual activity" with the person he believed to be an underage female.