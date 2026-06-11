Tucson man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

A 31-year-old Tucson man pleaded guilty this week to two counts of production of child pornography.

Shams Khan Rehman will face sentencing on Sept. 3.

According to a news release from The United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, the plea agreement said Rehman admitted that he used Snapchat to watch adults, whom he paid, exploit several minors under the age of 12.

The people produced images and videos documenting the abuse, the news release said. They would then send Rehman the files.

Rehman also redistributed some of the images and videos to other Snapchat users, the news release said.