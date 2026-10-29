Tucson man killed after car crashes into pole

TUCSON — A man is dead following a crash in the area of East Speedway Boulevard.
The Tucson Fire Department responded to the area for a report of a single-vehicle collision.
The driver of a white 2003 Honda Accord was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was later identified as 39-year-old Carlos Canez.
Police say Canez was speeding eastbound on Speedway before he left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Initial evidence suggests Canez may have been using illegal drugs while he was driving.
According to police, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
This is an ongoing investigation.