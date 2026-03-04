Tucson man indicted on attempted murder charge after firing at Border Patrol helicopter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal grand jury in Tucson last week returned a five-count indictment against 34-year-old Patrick Gary Schlegel, charging him with Transportation of Illegal Aliens for Profit, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Assault on a Federal Officer and Attempted Murder of a Federal Officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

According to the complaint, Schlegel was driving two undocumented migrants on Jan. 26, 2026, when U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered him. He fled the scene and abandoned the migrants in the desert. The next day, agents located Schlegel’s Dodge Ram in a remote area; he again attempted to evade officers, driving into the desert and then fleeing on foot.

To help locate him, an Air and Marine Operations pilot flew over the area. The complaint alleges Schlegel fired multiple rounds from a .45-caliber handgun at the helicopter pilot. An agent on the ground returned fire, striking Schlegel, the release said.

“Federal agents serve with integrity to protect all Americans and uphold our nation’s laws,” U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said. “Any assault or attempted murder of a federal officer will be met with the full weight of the law. My office will pursue all appropriate charges and sentences for individuals who would cause harm to these brave men and women.”

FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said in the statement that assaults on law enforcement “will not be tolerated,” and pledged that the FBI and its partners would continue to vigorously investigate those who harm or threaten officers. Director Jose Muriente of the Tucson Air and Marine Branch added that Air and Marine agents “put themselves in harm’s way every day” and that acts of violence against federal agents will be met with swift prosecution.

A conviction for Attempted Murder of a Federal Officer carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison. A conviction for Assault on a Federal Officer carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison. A conviction for Transportation of Illegal Aliens for Profit carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A conviction for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.