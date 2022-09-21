Tucson Man indicted for threatening to kill Border Patrol Agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was recently indicted for threats to kill a Border Patrol agent after attempting to transport migrants in March of this year.

Jesus Alberto Ibarra-Barraza, 31, is facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to transport humans for profit and a threat of murder against an employee of the United States government, according to the indictment.

Ibarra-Barraza was attempting to transport four undocumented individuals on March 16 when he was stopped in an encounter with law enforcement. The four passengers exited the Ibarra-Barraza's vehicle at that point, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, after which he drove away.

He then crashed his vehicle, which resulted in injuries that led to his hospitalization. The report from the U.S. Attorney says that he confronted a Border Patrol agent, who he threatened to kill "upon his release from the hospital."

Ibarra-Barraza is facing a total of six charges, each of which will carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, or both.